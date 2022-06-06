Lumina Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,990 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Lumina Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.57. The stock had a trading volume of 56,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,631. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.