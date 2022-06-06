Luxor Capital Group LP Has $234.36 Million Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,117 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.3% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 7.83% of Triumph Bancorp worth $234,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.70. 1,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.80.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Triumph Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.