Luxor Capital Group LP Has $729,000 Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Luxor Capital Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587,680 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $35,210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

NYSE JOBY traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $5.53. 201,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation Profile (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.