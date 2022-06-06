Lynrock Lake LP Acquires 316,969 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) by 249.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,969 shares during the period. One Stop Systems makes up about 0.1% of Lynrock Lake LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned about 2.38% of One Stop Systems worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 72,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $199,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $141,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $349,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

OSS traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. 113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,733. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.60.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

