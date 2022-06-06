Lynrock Lake LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,943 shares during the period. Arlo Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of Lynrock Lake LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned 1.07% of Arlo Technologies worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.32. 10,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,525. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $635.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

