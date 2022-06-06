Lynrock Lake LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Lynrock Lake LP cut its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 663,692 shares during the period. Asure Software accounts for 0.5% of Lynrock Lake LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lynrock Lake LP owned approximately 4.54% of Asure Software worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Asure Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.98. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,317. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $120.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

