Lynrock Lake LP Has $22.34 Million Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. GoPro comprises 1.5% of Lynrock Lake LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned approximately 1.39% of GoPro worth $22,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPRO. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in GoPro by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in GoPro by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPRO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.79. 34,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $105,345.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

