Lynrock Lake LP Raises Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares during the period. PowerFleet makes up about 1.1% of Lynrock Lake LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lynrock Lake LP owned about 9.96% of PowerFleet worth $16,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PowerFleet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 181,134 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 785,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PowerFleet by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 68,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,433. The company has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.73. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. On average, analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael Brodsky purchased 18,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 31,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

