Lynx1 Capital Management LP Invests $22.88 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 737,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,000. Travere Therapeutics accounts for 20.0% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 1.20% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 110,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,701. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

