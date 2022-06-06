Lynx1 Capital Management LP Takes $4.14 Million Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,224,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. CymaBay Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.6% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,070,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,134 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. 4,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,543. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

