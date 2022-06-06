Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 124,344 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,598,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,344 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up approximately 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.13% of Equifax worth $760,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 77.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,199 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 318,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,310,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.48. 2,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,998. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $185.76 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

