Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $268.65 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,942,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,479 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $268,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,006,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $143.64. 31,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average is $144.42. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

