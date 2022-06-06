Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $294.29 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,876,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $294,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,911. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

