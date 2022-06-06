Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $357.34 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,181 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $357,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.51. 41,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.19.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

