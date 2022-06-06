Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 4,608,592 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608,592 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 7.28% of CAE worth $581,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 16.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.18. 5,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,875. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

