Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 833,125 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 1.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,385,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,957. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

