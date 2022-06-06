Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 107,964 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.46% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $331,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.43.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BDX traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

