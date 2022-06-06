Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 450,502 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,246,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450,502 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $507,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,865. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

