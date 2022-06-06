Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 45,198 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,198 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $253,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $490.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,877. The company has a market cap of $460.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $509.30 and a 200 day moving average of $488.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.27.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

