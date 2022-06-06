Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGTA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. 209,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,183. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

