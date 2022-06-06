Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAIN. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.09%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 1,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 43.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4,957.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

