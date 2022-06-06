Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires 938 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.2% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $673,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $754,814,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,083,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,648.18, for a total transaction of $87,389.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total transaction of $17,389,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,352 shares of company stock worth $62,084,581. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $72.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,363.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,444.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2,661.83.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.