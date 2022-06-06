Mairs & Power Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Target worth $129,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,997. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $145.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

