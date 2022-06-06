Mairs & Power Inc. Has $197.09 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,325,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the period. Donaldson comprises about 1.8% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Donaldson worth $197,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,956. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.