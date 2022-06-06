Mairs & Power Inc. Has $216.62 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.0% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.32% of Fiserv worth $216,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $2.11 on Monday, reaching $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

