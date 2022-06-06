Mairs & Power Inc. Has $37.89 Million Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,570 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 2.18% of Sleep Number worth $37,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.23. 8,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $916.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

