Mairs & Power Inc. Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,121 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,904. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

