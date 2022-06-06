Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 774,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $47,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,895,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

