Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 8,044 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $18,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CFR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

