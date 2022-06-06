Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.06% of Catalent worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Catalent by 114.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Catalent by 13.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Catalent by 56.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 45.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.57. 5,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,554. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.69. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

