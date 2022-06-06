Mairs & Power Inc. Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,217 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,994. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.42.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.