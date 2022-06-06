Maltese Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Primis Financial worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $65,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 24,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $341,536.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $570,438 in the last ninety days. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of FRST traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,382. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.93. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

