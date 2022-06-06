Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of First Bancshares worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,214 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,325. The company has a market capitalization of $658.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

