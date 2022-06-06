Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,753. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

