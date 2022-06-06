Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for 1.1% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,768,000 after buying an additional 69,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,623,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $104,419,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $57.24. 10,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,505. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

