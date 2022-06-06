Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,458. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.