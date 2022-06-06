Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 27,591 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,591 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,124,000 after buying an additional 1,234,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ares Management by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,200,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,648,000 after buying an additional 468,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 398,365 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $74.75. 3,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,055. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

