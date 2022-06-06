Mane Global Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,666,000. Crocs comprises 2.0% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Crocs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Crocs by 1,406.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Crocs by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $199,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,812 shares of company stock worth $1,397,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Crocs stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

