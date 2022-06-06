Mane Global Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 35,000 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,576,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 186,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 30,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $9.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.53. 24,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,969. The company has a market cap of $357.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

