Mane Global Capital Management LP Takes $20.68 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,681,000. Burlington Stores makes up about 3.5% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Burlington Stores by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000.

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

NYSE:BURL traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.41 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

