Mane Global Capital Management LP Takes $31.65 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,648,000. Ulta Beauty comprises 5.4% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,587 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.43. 5,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.23. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.55.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

