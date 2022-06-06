Maplelane Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 138,000 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 138,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,355,000. KLA accounts for about 2.2% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Maplelane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KLA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.75.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,362. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

