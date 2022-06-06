Maplelane Capital LLC Sells 368,943 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Maplelane Capital LLC reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 368,943 shares during the quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $145,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190,767 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after acquiring an additional 601,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $116,826,000 after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,086,000 after acquiring an additional 425,029 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,556 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $99,332,000 after acquiring an additional 264,206 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

