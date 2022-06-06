Marathon Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 200,000 Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Banco Macro accounts for 1.2% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LP owned about 0.31% of Banco Macro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 77.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Macro stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,392. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $959.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMA shares. StockNews.com lowered Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Macro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

