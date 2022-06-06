Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires 426 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 1.5% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.76. The company had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,079. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.12 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.