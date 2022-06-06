Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

WHR stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day moving average of $200.66. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

