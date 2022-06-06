Marietta Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in Ferrari by 20.0% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,680,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ferrari by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after acquiring an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $297,543,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ferrari by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.09.

NYSE:RACE traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,383. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.78 and a 200 day moving average of $225.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.