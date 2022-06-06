Marietta Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 1.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after buying an additional 82,605 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

TSCO traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.96. 9,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,159. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.26. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

