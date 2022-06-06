Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.49. 33,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,115. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

