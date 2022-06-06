Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.85. 795,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,999,445. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

